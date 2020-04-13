Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce $354.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.45 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $303.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,259.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock valued at $237,197. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

