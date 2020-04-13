Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report sales of $18.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.80 million and the lowest is $18.63 million. Asure Software posted sales of $26.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $72.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.47 million to $73.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $79.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

In other Asure Software news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

