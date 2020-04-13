Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Televisa SAB’s earnings. Grupo Televisa SAB posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Televisa SAB.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NYSE TV opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.