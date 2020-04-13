Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $23.15 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

