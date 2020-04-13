Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Shares of INNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 1,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,897. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

