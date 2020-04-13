Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

LMNR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Limoneira by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Limoneira by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.