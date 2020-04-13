Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.93. 174,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,076. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

