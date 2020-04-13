Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.46). Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $13,012,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

