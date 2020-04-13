Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Brokerages expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $6.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $35.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 243,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 124,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

