Zacks: Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.95 Million

Analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to post sales of $216.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $219.90 million. BankUnited reported sales of $227.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $869.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $831.00 million to $907.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $886.64 million, with estimates ranging from $837.50 million to $957.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

