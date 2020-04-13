Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

BAH stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,403. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $94,642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $42,452,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

