Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will report $97.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $101.00 million. Calix reported sales of $89.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $442.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.40 million to $460.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE:CALX opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Calix by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

