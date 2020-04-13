Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report sales of $181.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $163.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $775.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $807.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $826.23 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $845.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

CWST opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,794.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,078.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

