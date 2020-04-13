Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMDA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gamida Cell stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Gamida Cell worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

