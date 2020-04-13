Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNCA stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

