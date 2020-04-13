Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Noodles & Co posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 787,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,108. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

