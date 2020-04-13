Zacks: Brokerages Expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $193.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.90 million and the lowest is $186.00 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $181.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $731.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $787.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $871.70 million, with estimates ranging from $856.40 million to $887.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

