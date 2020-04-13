Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $10.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

