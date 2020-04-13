Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

In related news, Director Matthew Mcevoy acquired 22,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $93,216.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at $252,992.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

