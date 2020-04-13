Zacks: Brokerages Set $40.00 Target Price for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MLI has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

