Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given $10.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Consol Energy’s rating score has improved by 40.1% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. ValuEngine downgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

