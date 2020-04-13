Zacks: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $11.28 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

