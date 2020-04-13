Zacks: Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Fuel Tech’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Network owned approximately 0.23% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $0.41 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

