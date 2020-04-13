Zacks: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Given $17.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. MetroCity Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 79.6% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $284.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

