Zacks: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Pennant Group an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $19.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.77 million and a PE ratio of 36.67. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $201,263.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.