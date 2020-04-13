Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZFGN. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 181.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zafgen by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

