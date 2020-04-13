ZBG Token Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.38 or 0.04362970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003471 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.