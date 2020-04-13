Zcash Price Reaches $35.12 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $344.88 million and $550.03 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $35.12 or 0.00519968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Altcoin Trader, GOPAX and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00077807 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 235.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002603 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002455 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,818,881 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Kuna, OKEx, Sistemkoin, LocalTrade, Gemini, Kraken, GOPAX, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BitBay, BCEX, Bitlish, Upbit, Coinroom, Tux Exchange, WEX, C2CX, LBank, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Cryptopia, Graviex, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Binance, OTCBTC, Huobi, BiteBTC, CEX.IO, Ovis, Instant Bitex, Coinut, Coinrail, Allcoin, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Poloniex, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BigONE, HitBTC, Cryptomate and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.