ZCore (ZCR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,890.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. ZCore has a total market cap of $202,002.07 and $10,890.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $18.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,212,439 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

