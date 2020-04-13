ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $5,678.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,595,253,821 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.