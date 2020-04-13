Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $136.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Shares of ZBH opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

