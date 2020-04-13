Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.66 Million

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce $679.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.00 million and the highest is $696.09 million. Zions Bancorporation NA posted sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.