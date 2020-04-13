Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.00 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

