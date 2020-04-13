Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

ZION stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

