Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

