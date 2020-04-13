Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

