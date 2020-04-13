Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $62.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.54. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,607 shares of company stock valued at $21,364,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

