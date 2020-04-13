Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Zynga worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $912,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zynga by 130.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 150,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 59.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

