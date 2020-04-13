Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

ZNGA opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $53,276.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,777. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zynga by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zynga by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $63,587,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

