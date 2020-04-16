20,321 Shares in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after acquiring an additional 364,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.