3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 3.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.90. 4,162,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day moving average is $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

