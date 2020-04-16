4NEW (KWATT) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and IDEX. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $5,788.73 and $1,030.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 734.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.02756920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00218892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

