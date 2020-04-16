AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. 10,303,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.