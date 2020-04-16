Account Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Account Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 1.8% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 431,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

