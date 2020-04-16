AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

AFL stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 3,689,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,731. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

