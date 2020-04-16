AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,949,459 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.60% of AGNC Investment worth $34,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 11,176,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.