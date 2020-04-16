Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

