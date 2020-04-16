Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Achieves $126.93 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $126.93 million and approximately $79.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 734.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.02747582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00219944 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,209,467,893 coins and its circulating supply is 678,196,050 coins. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

