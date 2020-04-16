Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.66. 16,278,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020,013. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $541.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 207,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 202,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

