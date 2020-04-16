Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 754,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $106,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after acquiring an additional 485,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after acquiring an additional 376,117 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 276,395 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

